Texans Can Academies awarded $850,000 to ease challenges students face in school

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonians head back to school, the free charter schools under Texans Can Academies received an $850,000 donation from Cars for Kids to make this year a bit more manageable.

The money will help ease the challenges some students face in school.

Texans Can Academies operates 12 free schools across the state, focusing on students at risk of not graduating high school.

“We see a lot of the economically disadvantaged students,” counselor Belinda Rangel said.

This charter school helps students who lack credits and are looking to graduate on a faster track.

“It also helps incoming ninth graders be able to finish school in two and a half years,” said Kimberly Hutchinson, a San Antonio principal

The $850,000 grant will be used uniquely in San Antonio.

“Utility bills, diapers, formula, car repair, you name it,” said Texans Can Academies Superintendent James Ponce.

These are non-traditional areas that can have a major impact on student performance.

“We give out food on Thursday after school,” Hutchinson said. “We also have a clothing closet. So that way, if students can’t afford uniforms, we can help them.”

“It’s more of a village scenario where we all know the student, we all have a relationship with each of our students, and we’re able to support them,” Rangel said.

The San Antonio school will also add a career and technical education (CTE) staff member.

“That person is going to be there to further support that, that college-going and career going, culture that we have on our campuses,” Ponce said.

Rudy Oeftering, chairman of the academy and Cars for Kids, said these improvements would be nearly impossible without community involvement.

“The community is stepping forward in ways you wouldn’t believe,” Oeftering said. “We had an event where a donor came and gave five of our kids jobs on the spot. San Antonio is one of our most successful and effective campuses.”

Not only is the school assisting with accelerated high school programs, but also prepping students for college.

“Helping them fill out their FAFSA forms and things like that,” Hutchinson said. “So even if today they don’t think they want to go to college, let’s kind of get things in place.”

The San Antonio campus has a long list of goals, and the $850,000 grant is a step in the right direction.

“It’s an experience of such pride and accomplishment from those students that I just really felt. It was just a great experience,” Rangel said.