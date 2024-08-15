Man accused of murdering inmate in Bexar County jail had allegedly assaulted others, affidavit says

The man who killed a 62-year-old inmate on Tuesday at the Bexar County Jail was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Chase Mcgruder, according to an affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of murdering another inmate at the Bexar County Jail had allegedly assaulted several other inmates, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jose Barrera, a 62-year-old inmate, was found dead at the jail.

Anthony Chase McGruder, 28, is charged with murder in connection with his death, online court records show.

According to the affidavit, almost an hour after Barrera was pronounced dead, Texas Rangers investigating his death were notified of another alleged assault involving inmates.

Eight inmates, including McGruder and Barrera, were inside of a cell at the jail.

McGruder admitted to investigators that he “killed a guy,” the affidavit said.

Investigators, after speaking to McGruder, learned from another inmate that earlier in the day, McGruder was seen striking Barrera with a sandal and then later choking him with a sheet, the affidavit said.

One inmate described McGruder as “a person who has been causing problems within the cell,” the affidavit said. The same inmate alleged that McGruder had choked him with a towel, causing him to bleed from his nose and blackout.

The affidavit noted four prior arrests for assault for McGruder and one for injury to the elderly.

BCSO jail staff said McGruder continued to be aggressive and erratic after the incident, the affidavit said.