Investigation underway after Bexar County Jail inmate dies

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 62-year-old inmate died on Tuesday at the Bexar County Jail, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the inmate’s death through the Sandra Bland Act. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is aware of the death.

The BCSO Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity unit are investigating the administrative staff of the jail.

