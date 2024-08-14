Third inmate death reported at Bexar County Jail in last 15 days, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported its third inmate death since July 30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the 30-year-old inmate, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead in a Bexar County Adult Detention Center cell around 1:20 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office’s preliminary investigation, its findings suggest a possible suicide, but the BCSO’s Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Unit are conducting separate investigations into the death.

In accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, Bexar County Precinct 2 is investigating the inmate’s death. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been made aware of the inmate death, the county said.

The 30-year-old inmate’s death is also the second at the jail in two days. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that a 62-year-old died at the jail.

The 62-year-old’s death was preliminarily ruled as a homicide. BCSO said that the Texas Rangers have also taken the lead in the 62-year-old’s death investigation.

Late last month, on July 30, the sheriff’s office said a 46-year-old was found lying against a cell door and was unresponsive. Attempts were made to save the inmate, later identified as Michael Rosas.

BCSO said Rosas was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m. Officials said a medical episode caused Rosas’ death.

