Bexar County Jail inmate dies in cell after suffering medical episode, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 46-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate died following a medical episode Monday, according to authorities.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a booking deputy was undergoing face-to-face observation checks when he noticed Michael Rosas lying against a cell door unresponsive.

The booking deputy opened the cell door and immediately attempted to save Rosas’ life, BCSO said.

Additional booking deputies, jail medical personnel and San Antonio Fire Department crews responded to help, but Rosas could not be saved.

BCSO said Rosas was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m.

Rosas likely suffered a medical episode before his death, the sheriff’s office said. The Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause and manner of death.

Rosas was jailed on two charges, including possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and evading arrest, BCSO said.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is investigating the death of Rosas while the BCSO Internal Affairs Unit conducts an administrative investigation.