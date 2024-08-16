‘I fear every day that my son is here’: San Antonians reflect on safety inside Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – Three people died inside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, a holding space for people charged with a crime but not yet convicted, within 15 days.

In 2024, there have been seven deaths inside the jail, a figure that is currently down from 18 in 2023. However, three of this year’s jail deaths happened since July 30. Preliminary findings suggest one of those deaths was a homicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“I fear every day that my son is here,” Holly, a woman waiting at the jail for her son, said.

Operation Lifeguard, an initiative launched by the BCSO aimed at improving inmate health care, includes quickly calling a “code one” if an inmate shows warning signs of a medical episode.

“Reducing the jail deaths has been a top priority for us,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement to KSAT. “Based on the numbers, we are trending downwards, and we credit: Operation Lifeguard, training, equipment, and protocols for that change. We will continue to work, as an agency, to bring the numbers down.”

However, families of inmates told KSAT their loved one’s fear more than just medical issues and other inmates.

“I feel like safety, maybe, could be taken in(to) consideration. Maybe upgraded a little bit,” resident Richard Perez said.

“I think that they need to get stricter, and they need to start reviewing tapes because I know that they have to be recording at all times,” Holly said. “So, I think it’s time to start cracking down and watching the tapes.”

The first of the three deaths within 15 days happened at the end of July, The inmate, identified as 46-year-old Michael Rosas, was found lying against a cell door unresponsive.

The person who died on Aug. 13 was identified as 62-year-old Jose Barrera. The man charged with Barrera’s murder is 28-year-old Anthony Alan Chase McGruder.

The most recent death was a 32-year-old on Aug. 14. Preliminary information suggests the death was by suicide.

Barrera’s death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and Bexar County Constables Precinct 2.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241.

You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More coverage of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on KSAT: