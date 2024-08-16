Southside Spotlight: Actor Bert Lopez

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Eriberto “Bert” Lopez is an operations manager at one of the largest steel manufacturers in the U.S. but his true passions are filmmaking and acting. Born in Laredo but raised on the South Side of San Antonio, Bert’s nickname was given by his third-grade teacher, Mrs. Singletary, at Antonio Olivares Elementary School. He graduated from South San Antonio High School in 1988.

His love for filmmaking began in high school when he made his first film with his mother’s VHS recorder. This passion grew through church plays, stage productions and film festival entries. His latest project, “My Rocking Chair,” brought unique challenges, such as finding suitable filming locations and sensitively addressing mental illness.

Bert is grateful for the support of his dedicated team and was thrilled to act alongside professional actor Damian Chapa. Despite being raised by a single mother after his father’s death, Bert never stopped dreaming of making movies, reenacting scenes in his living room and perfecting his craft.

He is always looking for new talent and contributors for future projects. Interested individuals can connect through social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where Lopez, Mayte Ruiz and Alejandro Aldana of HD Media Studios are active.

Bert also hosts a TV show, “What You Fixing to Texas,” on the ALIVE network. He is a proud father of three daughters with notable achievements: one graduated from UT Austin, another is a petty officer in the Navy, and the youngest graduated from Texas A&M.

He advises youth to never stop chasing their dreams and to improve themselves through training and hands-on experience. He suggests church plays as a way to master acting. His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion in achieving one’s dreams

