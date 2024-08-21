95º
Frost invites public to free chuck wagon breakfast Aug. 28

Breakfast will include eggs, sausage and more

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Chuck wagon breakfast at Corpus Christi. (Frost)

BOERNE, Texas – Frost is celebrating the return of the Kendall County Fair with a chuck wagon breakfast on Aug. 28.

The breakfast event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Boerne Financial Center, located at 1300 S. Main St. in Boerne.

People can enjoy eating free eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, peach cobbler and coffee.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

There will also be a fiddler performing live music for people to enjoy.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

