Frost invites public to free chuck wagon breakfast Aug. 28

BOERNE, Texas – Frost is celebrating the return of the Kendall County Fair with a chuck wagon breakfast on Aug. 28.

The breakfast event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Boerne Financial Center, located at 1300 S. Main St. in Boerne.

People can enjoy eating free eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, peach cobbler and coffee.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

There will also be a fiddler performing live music for people to enjoy.