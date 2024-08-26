Man shot, killed after teenage girl claims she was assaulted by him, Cibolo police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo man was shot and killed Sunday night after a teenager claimed she was assaulted by him.

According to Cibolo police, officers responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shady Meadows Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying in the street.

Despite lifesaving measures, the man, identified as Deshawn Shipp, 18, died at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that a group of people were gathered at a home on Shady Meadows Lane when a 16-year-old girl showed up and claimed that she had been physically assaulted by Shipp, police said.

Moments later, Shipp and a man got into a fight when Shipp was shot, police said.

The man accused of shooting Shipp, Joshua Shineflew, 38, of Cibolo, was arrested.

Shineflew was was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail, where he was charged with murder, police said.