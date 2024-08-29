How peanut butter from the 2024 KSAT Pigskin Classic will help feed families

The Boerne Greyhounds will face the Pieper Warriors on Thursday night for the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic.

But this isn’t just any game, this is the Peanut Butter Bowl, a game where opponents will meet at the line of scrimmage to make a big play against hunger.

Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries in Boerne and Provisions Outreach, two nonprofits that will be receiving peanut butter after the game, say the donation couldn’t come at a better time

Provisions Outreach Executive Director Weslea Miller said that last month the nonprofit served more than 2,000 people in the 11 days it was open.

“That is an all-time record since 1991, and sitting here today in August, we will surpass that,” Miller said.

Debi Watson, communications and auction director for Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, said the pantry has seen a recent rise in demand due to inflation.

“You look, the grocery prices have gone up. Rent has gone up. Everything has gone up exponentially over the past 3-4 years,” Watson said.

Miller and Watson both agree that the peanut butter they receive will be extremely beneficial for hungry families.

“Peanut butter is something that’s accessible, and I can give it to anyone who comes to our doors. So, you can take peanut butter, and it doesn’t have to be refrigerated, and it has a long shelf life, too. So, meat is going to go bad, but the peanut butter is going to last,” Watson said.

Miller said especially during back-to-school season, it’s easy for younger kids to make a meal for themselves that is guaranteed to last.

“Kids can take care of it themselves and make themselves a peanut butter sandwich. It is really a nutrient-dense shelf stable protein­”, she said.

Miller and Watson said their pantries are always looking for food donations and volunteers throughout the year.