Watch Boerne Greyhounds take on Pieper Warriors at 2024 KSAT Pigskin Classic

The third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will feature the Boerne Greyhounds taking on the Pieper Warriors.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for the 2024 KSAT Pigskin Classic!

KSAT is thrilled to showcase the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic featuring the Boerne Greyhounds and Pieper Warriors at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.

KSAT′s Gameday Pregame and full-game broadcast can be seen on KSAT12, KSAT+ streaming app, the Big Game Coverage app, and KSAT.com, as well as in the video player above.

Prior to kickoff, high school football fans can watch the Gameday Pregame at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT and KSAT’s streaming platforms. Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas will break down the season ahead and give fans an inside look into what makes South Texas gamedays so special.

Post-game coverage and the latest news of the day will be shown directly following the game on the Nightbeat at 10 p.m.

The third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will feature the Boerne Greyhounds taking on the Pieper Warriors. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bag policy

Pieper Warrior Coliseum in Comal Independent School District has a bag policy.

Clear bags are not to exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches, and small clutch bags are not to exceed 5.5 by 8.5 inches.

The stadium is located at 810 Kinder Pkwy.

Post your pics on KSAT Connect

We want to see your videos and photos! You can submit them to KSAT Connect and could be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com.

If you can’t make it in person, you and your family can still share your team’s spirit from home.

More KSAT Pigskin Classic coverage: