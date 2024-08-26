Show us your game faces, highlights from 2024 KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – Prepare to watch, cheer for your team and share your experience with KSAT at this year’s third-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic.
Boerne Greyhounds against Pieper Warriors will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.
Recommended Videos
We want to see your videos and photos! You can submit them to KSAT Connect and could be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com.
If you can’t make it in person, you and your family can still share your team’s spirit from home. The game will be broadcast across all KSAT platforms, including the KSAT+ app and KSAT’s YouTube page.
Here are a few KSAT Pigskin Classic photos posted on KSAT Connect:
Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:
- The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
- On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
- After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
- Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
- Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “KSAT Pigskin Classic” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.