San Antonio police arrest man in connection with April fatal shooting of woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man on Monday in connection with the death of a woman shot and killed at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Angel Hernandez, 25, was shot and killed on April 18, according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

For her mother, Diane Ruiz, it happened yesterday.

“We miss her every day,” she said.

This past Saturday, Crime Stoppers shared information pertaining to this case.

Hernandez was visiting a friend’s apartment and left after receiving a message to meet an unknown person in a courtyard near the pool area of the apartment, according to Crime Stoppers.

“It was someone she knew from high school, and speaking to the girls they had seen him out after he did this dancing hanging out at the bar,” said Ruiz.

On Monday, Reynaldo Orion Rios, 23, called 911 and turned himself in, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Rios was a person of interest in connection with the case because investigators discovered he had been communicating with Hernandez on the night of the shooting, the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that Rios owed Hernandez money, but it did not specify for what specifically.

“Is there anything you want to say to the suspect?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas

“He left her there like road kill. Do I wish him harm? Do I wish him ill? I don’t. Do I forgive him? Not at this time,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said she wanted the justice system to hold Rios accountable. Until then, she is trying to hold onto the good memories.

“It’s the memories with her and her brother, and they’d sit there on the bed laughing and giggling. I’d end up going in and talking with them, sitting on the bed, and just passing the time with them,” Ruiz said.