Southside Spotlight: Jesus De la Cruz

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Jesus De la Cruz’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of education and determination. Born in Laredo, Texas, and raised on the east side of San Antonio, he graduated from Brackenridge High School and earned his HVAC technician certification from STVT in 2012. Jesus worked tirelessly in the HVAC field until 2017, when he decided to forge his path, establishing DLC General Construction Services Inc.

His construction company has successfully undertaken several notable projects, including Sealife at Rivercenter Mall, Bath and Body Works at North Star Mall, Ashley Furniture in Round Rock, Texas A&M in Laredo, and Olive Garden in Nebraska. Each project presented unique challenges, but Jesus’s determination and pursuit of success drove him forward.

The road to establishing his construction company could have been smoother. Jesus faced countless hours of hard work in construction, driven by a desire to be more than just an employee. His ambition and motivation to set an example for his children fueled his journey. His resilience in the face of challenges is truly inspiring.

Initially, Jesus dreamed of opening a food park on the South Side of San Antonio near 410 and Commercial, but the city still needs to approve his idea. Undeterred, he pivoted to the construction business while keeping the name “Papi Gallo” reserved for a future cantina project.

Transforming a building that closed for 26 years into Papi Gallo Cantina was monumental. Jesus’s construction company tackled the renovation, overcoming numerous obstacles with city inspectors, permits, and licensing. Despite the challenges and financial strain, Jesus persevered, supported by his fiancée, children, friends and family. The project began on January 10 and triumphantly opened its doors on May 23, 2024.

Jesus’s proudest achievement is inspiring his children. His eldest daughter, a nursing graduate, aims to start her own business as an esthetician, encouraged by her father’s example. His son, a recent McCallum High School graduate, shares his father’s entrepreneurial spirit and seeks his advice. Jesus takes great pride in being a role model, showing his children that independence and success come through hard work and perseverance.

Papi Gallo Cantina is more than a business; it’s a cultural hub. Jesus is dedicated to bringing live entertainment to San Antonio’s south side and collaborating with local musicians to enrich the community. He invites everyone to support Papi Gallo and the talented artists who perform there, aiming to revive and sustain the area’s musical traditions. This cultural revival, driven by his strong community spirit, showcases the power of shared experiences and preserves local culture.

Alongside his entrepreneurial pursuits, Jesus enjoys raising honey bees, a surprising hobby that reflects his diverse interests and nurturing spirit. It’s a testament to his ability to find joy in different aspects of life and embrace new experiences.

Jesus’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward yet profound: “Against all odds, never give up on an idea, vision, or dream. People may doubt and criticize you, but don’t let that deter you from achieving your goals. Success often lies just beyond fear.”

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: