Southside Spotlight: Chelsea Braun

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

We’re thrilled to introduce Live From The Southside Magazine’s newest concert photographer, Chelsea Braun! A Texas native, Braun’s passion for photography has taken her on an impressive academic and professional journey, making her a standout talent in the industry.

Braun began her formal education at San Antonio College, earning an associate degree in Photography. Her quest for excellence led her to the University of the Incarnate Word, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree, further honing her craft. But it’s her hands-on experience that truly sets her apart. Braun has been the house photographer at The Freeman Coliseum for over five years, a role that has allowed her to capture the magic of live performances in stunning detail.

Now, as she branches out into freelancing, Braun is bringing her unique ability to encapsulate the heart-pounding energy of live concerts to our readers. Her impressive portfolio is a testament to her versatility and skill. She has been featured in Texas En Mexico Magazine, covering an eclectic range of musical genres, from blues to Tejano. Braun has photographed renowned artists such as Grupo Frontera, Camilo, Willie Nelson, Chicago, Teddy Swims, Theory of A Deadman, Jay Wheeler and many more. She is also the digital marketing manager for Lustrous Public Relations, LLC, in San Antonio.

Braun’s work is more than just photography; it’s a storytelling experience. Each image she captures tells the artist’s story, the music and the moment. Her ability to bring these elements together makes her a standout in the field, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her talents illuminate the pages of Live From The Southside Magazine. In our September issue, she will share images and her experience at the Peso Pluma concert she recently attended.

Stay tuned to witness Braun’s extraordinary work as she continues to bring the electrifying world of live music to life through her lens, and connect with her on Instagram!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

