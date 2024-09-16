North Side fire rips through home, damages another, SAFD says

The fire occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Viewridge Drive near Jackson Keller on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire on the North Side left one home totaled and a second home with an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the first home.

No one was inside the first house; firefighters said a car was in the driveway, and signs were in the yard.

The first house was a total loss, while the neighboring house was estimated to have about $20,000 in damage from heat and flames, SAFD said.

No injuries were reported.