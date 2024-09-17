Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Old Highway 90, search for driver continues

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

According to police, the driver of a dark-colored four-door pick up with aftermarket wheels and a sign attached to its driver side back door, was traveling eastbound on Historic Old Highway 90.

Samuel Arellano, 58, was crossing the street on his bicycle when he was hit by the pickup in the 200 block of Historic Old Highway 90. Arellano died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the pickup kept driving towards Commerce Street and has not been found.

If you know anything about this case, call SAPD Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).