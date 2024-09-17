89º
DPS agent fires at driver who accelerated toward officer on Northwest Side, agency says

The driver allegedly had stolen license plates on the vehicle

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Texas Department of Public Safety, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – An officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety shot at a driver who they say accelerated toward them on the Northwest Side on Tuesday.

The incident started around 10:20 a.m. when DPS officials attempted to stop the driver of a red pickup truck that allegedly had stolen license plates.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell said the officers tried to pull over the vehicle near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, and the driver accelerated toward a DPS officer.

The officer fired at the vehicle in the back of the motel. The driver did not stop, and it is unknown if that person was injured.

Texas Rangers are still searching for the truck, Cockrell said.

This is an active investigation.

