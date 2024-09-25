99º
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with deadly road rage shooting

Shell casings linked Martin Trevino to separate shooting incidents

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly road rage shooting.

Per a plea deal, Martin Trevino was convicted of murder on Wednesday in the 227th Criminal District Court.

Trevino was arrested by San Antonio police on Feb. 15, 2023, for the murder of Timothy John Sypher on June 26, 2022.

Sypher notified police that he was shot while driving downtown, heading westbound on East Martin Street after leaving work.

Sypher approached a construction area when he stopped at a red light. That’s when Trevino opened fire, hitting him, police said.

Sypher was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Before his death, Sypher told police he was the victim of a road rage incident, but Trevino sped off before the police arrived.

As the investigation unfolded, officers recovered one spent shell casing at the scene.

The shell casing was linked to another unrelated shooting that happened one week before Sypher’s murder.

Both shootings were traced back to Trevino, and officers were able to get a murder warrant for his arrest.

