Man arrested in connection with deadly road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with another man’s murder after a road rage shooting last year, according to San Antonio police.

Martin Trevino was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Timothy John Sypher on June 26, 2022.

Sypher notified police that he was shot while driving downtown, heading westbound on East Martin Street after leaving work.

Police said Sypher approached a construction area when he stopped at a red light. That’s when somebody inside a light blue sedan opened fire, hitting him, according to SAPD.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries days later, SAPD said.

Before his death, Sypher told police he was the victim of a road rage incident, but the suspect sped off before the police arrived.

As the investigation unfolded, officers recovered one spent shell casing at the scene.

The shell casing was linked to another unrelated shooting that happened one week before Sypher’s murder, police said.

Both incidents were traced to the suspect, Trevino, and officers were able to get a murder warrant for his arrest.

At last check, Trevino is being held in the Bexar County Jail for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Also on KSAT: