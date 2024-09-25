SAPD requests video from deadly shooting outside nightclub to identify gunman

People can contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-4135 or email PDHomicide.Unit@sanantonio.gov with footage of the deadly altercation.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting assistance from the public to solve a murder case.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Saturday outside the Manhattan Night Club in the 3800 block of Blanco Road.

A group of people were arguing, and the altercation escalated to a physical fight, police said.

During the altercation, a man fired gunshots, striking 22-year-old Alix Segundo Medina-Rodriguez.

Witnesses told police that other people drove Medina-Rodriguez to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said they do not have any information on the shooter. The department’s Homicide Unit is calling on the public to share footage from the shooting to possibly identify a gunman.

