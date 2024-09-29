2 suspects on the run after Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was injured during pursuit, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was injured Sunday during a suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in West Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was injured Sunday during a suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in West Bexar County.

Authorities said the deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra around 3 a.m. in the 10900 block of Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

However, the vehicle fled. The deputy returned to their patrol vehicle and followed the suspected stolen vehicle.

During the pursuit of the vehicle, BCSO said the deputy suffered minor injuries in a crash.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle traveled northbound on Northwest Loop 1604. BCSO’s pursuit ended when the Nissan collided with a Ford Mustang on North Loop 1604 and Blanco Road.

Two suspects, who deputies said were a male and a female, fled the crash scene on foot. They remain on the run, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the crash, no one in the Ford Mustang was injured.

Deputies said they recovered a gun, cell phones and identification cards in the Nissan but have yet to confirm the suspects’ identities.

The identity of the injured deputy has not been released.