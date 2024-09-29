DPS says 25-year-old trooper dies days after he was struck by vehicle in West Texas

The Department of Public Safety said one of its troopers injured while investigating another traffic crash died on Saturday.

The agency identified the trooper as 25-year-old Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez.

DPS said Ramirez Vasquez was investigating a traffic crash around 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 along State Highway 302 in Ector County where another vehicle struck him.

Ramirez Vasquez was rushed to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with serious injuries and later airlifted to a Lubbock-area hospital for further treatment.

He died at the Lubbock-area hospital, DPS said.

Before he became a trooper in 2023, Ramirez Vasquez served in the Army and joined the National Guard while working for DPS.

“There are no words to ease the loss of one of our brothers in uniform,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez served this state honorably to his very last breath. His commitment to keeping the roads safe, protecting the people of Texas and the sacrifice he made will never be forgotten. Today, I ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

DPS said Ramirez, who was stationed in Odessa, is survived by his parents and three siblings.