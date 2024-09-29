Ozone Action Day alert issued for Monday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Monday, Sept. 30, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

A press release said that Monday will be the seventh Ozone Action Day of 2024.

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing pollution on Ozone Action Days:

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.

Turn vehicles off instead of keeping them running without moving.

Set thermostats two to three degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Carpool or use public transportation.

Combine errands to reduce trips.

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

