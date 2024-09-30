Whataburger debuts new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double burger this Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Love spicy food? Bacon and cheese? Then get your tastebuds ready for Whataburger’s newest creation — the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double, debuting Tuesday.

The new burger has two beef patties, Whataburger’s Creamy Jalapeño Ranch, bacon, aged cheddar and jalapeño slices between two 5-inch buns.

Recommended Videos

If the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double seems a little too big, customers can also order a Whataburger Jr. size.

“This limited-time legend has it all: Crunch? Yes. Kick? Yes, yes. It’s just the right amount of spice and all the bold flavors that’ll have you saying, ‘More, please,’” Whataburger said in a news release.

If you’d like to do some good while ordering your food, the burger chain will also be taking donations at the register for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“This fundraiser is particularly special because the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double commercial was filmed at a real fire station in New Braunfels, Texas,” Whataburger said in a news release. “The foundation supports first responders, veterans, and the families of fallen heroes by providing grants for equipment and training to underserved and volunteer responder departments across the U.S. Guests can contribute by rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at participating locations.”

The new burger will remain on the menu until Oct. 31. Customers can order it in-store, at the drive-thru, or on the Whataburger website and app for curbside or delivery.