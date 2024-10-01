Here are some local places to get pumpkin spice

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Pumpkin Spice Day, and if you’re craving the cozy flavors of fall, these local places in the Alamo City have you covered.
From conchas to a classic latte, there’s something for everyone to try at these spots around San Antonio:
Classic Pumpkin Spice Latte:
Pumpkin Spice with a twist:
- La Vida Coffee Lounge - Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Latte
- Devils River Whiskey - Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte
- La Pandería Bakery Café - PSL + Pumpkin Concha
- Bakery Lorraine - Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
Looking for more tastes of fall? Check out this article to find the fall menus of your favorite places in San Antonio.