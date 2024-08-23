Thinking about autumn already? Here are some places you can get a seasonal drink

SAN ANTONIO – Even though it doesn’t feel like fall in Texas quite yet, a fan-favorite fall flavor is slowly returning to stores and coffee shops.

How very mindful for places to bring back pumpkin spice early this year; they’re very considerate, very demure.

However, pumpkin spice isn’t the only flavor known to fall beverage menus. Green apple, caramel, maple and bourbon are some flavors that some places use for the autumn-themed season.

Here’s a list of places to have your first taste of many fall-themed flavors.

Black Rock Coffee Bar:

The coffee shop announced its fall lineup, which will start on Sept. 1 and end on Oct. 31. You can always customize your drink to be made with alternative milk.

Here are the following drinks you can grab unique drinks:

Pumpkin Blondie

Pumpkin Mexican Mocha

Witch’s Brew Fuel

7 Brew:

The seasonal beverage menu at 7 Brew will begin to sell from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Some drinks can be customized in sugar-free syrups.

Here’s the following fall drinks 7 Brew will offer:

Magic Pumpkin Shake

Nightshade 7 Energy

Pumpkin Spice Blondie

Rocky Road Cold Brew

Salted Pumpkin Shake

Convenience stores:

If you prefer to make your own coffee at home, stores are introducing pumpkin flavors such as the Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer from International Delight. People could also make a similar Starbucks drink at home with the Starbucks Coffee Creamer: Pumpkin Spice.

Dunkin Donuts:

The American coffee chain will start selling its fall menu on Aug. 28.

Here’s Dunkin Donuts seasonal menu so far:

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Dutch Bros:

Coffee lovers can start grabbing their seasonal drink from Dutch Bros beginning on Aug. 23.

Here’s the coffee shop’s fall lineup:

Caramel Apple Rebel

Caramel Butter Latte

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve

Krispie Kreme:

Maybe this isn’t your go-to coffee place, but the company has already brought back the pumpkin flavor to its stores until Nov. 28. You can make the drinks hot, cold or frozen.

Here’s Krispy Kreme’s fall beverage menu:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Brewed Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee:

The coffeehouse chain has begun its fall menu and thought of all fall-themed drinks to have near a bonfire or be cozy in your blanket at home.

Here’s Scooter’s Coffee fall menu:

Autumn Caramel Crunch

Caramel Apple Smoothie

Green Apple Infusion

Maple Bourbon Crème Cold Brew

Maple Bourbon Latte

Pumpkin Caramelicious

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks:

Fans of Starbucks can now visit the coffeehouse chain to grab a fall-inspired drink. You can customize it with sweet cream foam or alternative milks.

Here’s a list of this year’s lineup:

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Planning on getting a seasonal drink soon? Show us a picture of your go-to order from any of these locations on KSAT Connect.