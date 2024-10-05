Bexar County records show woman arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly North Side shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Side nightclub last month.

Bexar County records show Katie Laboy, 28, went in front of a county judge around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. The judge set Laboy’s bond at $200,000 before she was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday night.

According to Laboy’s arrest affidavit, authorities are connecting her and another man, 24-year-old Francisco Alejandro Valbuena Tabares, in the deadly Sept. 21 shooting at Manhattan Nightclub in the 3800 block of Blanco Road.

In its initial September report, San Antonio police said a verbal altercation between a group of people outside the nightclub turned physical. Officers said a previously unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots at a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as Alix Segundo Medina-Rodriguez. Medina-Rodriguez was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The October arrest affidavit’s account of events hinges on surveillance video, which authorities said captured the shooting when it took place. According to the affidavit, the video showed Laboy and Valbuena Tabares leaving the nightclub. Valbuena Tabares went to Medina-Rodriguez and his group of friends, while Laboy was the approximate length of four parking spaces away from them.

Moments later, Valbuena Tabares, Medina-Rodriguez, and his friends appeared to continue talking while the surveillance video showed Laboy walking toward the group with a firearm tucked into the small of her back, the affidavit stated.

Court documents, citing the surveillance video, stated that Medina-Rodriguez punched Valbuena Tabares, causing him to hit the ground. Laboy, who initially reached for the weapon at the time of the punch, attempted to bring Valbuena Tabares back to his feet instead. Meanwhile, Medina-Rodriguez’s friends attempted to pull him away to prevent any further escalation, the documents stated.

As the majority of the crowd outside the nightclub began to disperse, the surveillance video showed Laboy draw the weapon, rack it and point it toward those who were dispersing. The affidavit stated that Valbuena Tabares then grabbed the weapon from Laboy and pointed it at Medina-Rodriguez. After Medina-Rodriguez walked towards Valbuena Tabares, Valbuena Tabares pulled the trigger, court records indicated.

Documents indicated that a second unidentified person was grazed by a bullet in the chest, though they survived their injuries.

The affidavit also outlined a request for a warrant for Valbuena Tabares’ arrest. If arrested, the 24-year-old man would also be charged with murder, court documents stated.

According to the affidavit, Laboy was interviewed by police after the shooting. Officials accused Laboy of being untruthful to investigators when she told them she only knew the shooter’s first name but did not personally know the shooter.

Laboy was also accused of withholding information from police that could have helped officers locate Valbuena Tabares, the affidavit stated.

It is unclear if Laboy and Valbuena Tabares will face any additional charges.

