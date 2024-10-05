Man shot, killed during argument in North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot during a dispute early Saturday morning at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 1:30 a.m. to the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive, near the intersection of West Avenue and Blanco Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, police said an argument between a group of people at an apartment complex led to shots being fired. An unknown suspect shot the man and drove off.

The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle that took off and crashed at a nearby intersection.

The people inside were detained for further questioning, but after further investigation, police determined those people were not involved in the shooting, police said.

So far, the San Antonio Police Department have not found any potential suspects in connection to this case.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the story as more information becomes available.