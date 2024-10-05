Woman shot with her own gun during altercation on Northeast Side, SAPD says

A woman was shot, arrested following a fight on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after threatening two other females with a firearm, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road.

Officers were dispatched for a disturbance involving a firearm after they were told there was a fight and gunshots were fired.

When police arrived, officers located a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

After further investigation, police learned the woman and two other females, who were known acquaintances, had an altercation.

During the altercation, the woman pointed a gun at the two other females, police said. At some point, one of the females attempted to disarm the woman.

During their scuffle, SAPD said the weapon fired and hit the woman in her shoulder. The woman was treated for her injuries, which were ruled non-life threatening.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.