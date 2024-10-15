Fire spreads to multiple homes on East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that spread to multiple homes on the East Side is under investigation, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nolan Street, near North Gevers Street and North Mittman Street.

According to SAFD, the flames eventually spread to houses on Blue Bonnet Street.

Six houses were involved in the fire, one of which was a total loss, officials said. A shed also caught fire.

Officials said some of the homes affected by the fire were vacant, but it’s unknown which houses currently.

One dog was rescued from a home, officials said. There were no reported injuries.

The damage to the homes is still unclear. Over 30 SAFD units responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.