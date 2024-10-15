Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Fire spreads to multiple homes on East Side, SAFD says

Officials said a dog was rescued from a home

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that spread to multiple homes on the East Side is under investigation, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nolan Street, near North Gevers Street and North Mittman Street.

According to SAFD, the flames eventually spread to houses on Blue Bonnet Street.

Six houses were involved in the fire, one of which was a total loss, officials said. A shed also caught fire.

Officials said some of the homes affected by the fire were vacant, but it’s unknown which houses currently.

One dog was rescued from a home, officials said. There were no reported injuries.

The damage to the homes is still unclear. Over 30 SAFD units responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos