Man shot, killed by multiple people at North Side store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed inside a North Side store, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, three male shooters showed up outside the store in a dark grey SUV. Police said the three men shot the victim, who was inside the store.

The unknown shooters fled the scene, SAPD said.

Officers said they believed the victim was an employee at the store.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.