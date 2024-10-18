Rep. Castro advocates ‘Blood In, Blood Out’ for National Film Registry, highlighting SA connections

SAN ANTONIO – The Chicano cult-classic film “Blood In, Blood Out” was released in 1993, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro wants it to be recognized for its contributions to Mexican American culture and heritage.

“It’s a story of brotherhood, of addiction, of immigration,” said Castro.

Castro, a San Antonio native, has pushed for the gritty crime drama to be part of the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress because of the impact it has had on generations of Latinos.

“If you grew up on the West Side of San Antonio, or the South Side or East Side, it really resonates with a lot of people, and that’s why I think it’s been — it’s had a lasting legacy,” said Castro.

The film is set in East Los Angeles, but there are several San Antonio connections, including one of its stars, Jesse Borrego, a South Side native who plays artist Cruz Candelaria.

“Jesse Borrego gives an incredible performance as Cruz, the artist, and it was Adan Hernandez who was actually painting the art that Cruz, in the film, is supposed to paint,” said Castro. “One of the most powerful things in the film is actually the art, and all of that art was produced by a fantastic artist from San Antonio.”

One of those works of art painted by Adan Hernandez is currently displayed inside the San Antonio Museum of Art. The “Juanito” painting represents innocence amid tragedy. The character is the younger brother of Cruzito, and the film depicts his overdose.

“That’s the story of a young man who is innocent in the community, who is emulating his older brother, who is addicted to drugs. But the reason he’s addicted to drugs is because of the pain he’s experiencing from a tragedy that happened to him,” Castro said. “And so that was a very poignant part of the film. All of these issues that you see families actually dealing with in neighborhoods in San Antonio and beyond, that was a very poignant part of that film.”

“Blood In, Blood Out” recently received new life. It’s available for streaming for the first time, meaning younger generations can watch the film. However, Castro has received some pushback from critics who say it promotes gang and prison violence.

“I think it’s a fair question. I debated it with others in my office, and we thought, ‘Are we contributing to that stereotype?’ But in the end, I think the reason this film is different is because it shows the humanity and the brotherhood of a community,” said Castro. “It really gives the full context of the characters and the individuals in the neighborhood, and the effects of gangs and drugs and crime on different people’s lives.”

Castro said the film is also about representation for Latinos in the film and media industry. Less than 5% of the National Film Registry’s 875 titles focus on stories about Latinos.

“There are so many Americans who don’t understand the contributions that Latinos have made to this country. Part of the reason for that is, in mass media and entertainment, we’ve kind of been excluded over the years,” said Castro. “Stories that come out of our communities, the creativity that comes out of our artists, filmmakers, actors, actresses — I think more of those merit being on screen.”

Castro said he hopes films like “Blood In, Blood Out” and others he’s nominated inspire aspiring Latino filmmakers.

“When they see Jesse Borrego, who’s a San Antonio native, who is the star of that film and who’s done well in his career over the years, I think it helps more people believe they, too, can achieve those things, that there is a path for them in Hollywood or media and entertainment,” said Castro.

The Library of Congress will announce the 2024 additions to the registry in December.

