Castro releases list of Latino film nominations for National Film Registry

SAN ANTONIO – US Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio has released his third annual list of Latino film nominations for consideration by the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

Castro’s 2024 nomination list includes newly eligible films “Cesar Chavez,” modern film masterpieces “Babel,” generational favorites “Gotta Kick It Up!,” and groundbreaking historical narratives “Chicano I & II: The Mexican American Heritage Series,” and reemphasizes longstanding calls for classics of Latino cinema “Blood In, Blood Out,” “Like Water for Chocolate,” and “Mi Familia.”

In mid-July, the Democrat launched a nationwide call for the public to suggest Latino-driven films that should be preserved in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

“Given the film industry’s continued lack of representation of Latinos, we must continue to make strong effort to ensure that Latino Americans’ contributions to our nation’s cinematic industry are appropriately celebrated and included in the National Film Registry,” Castro wrote in his nomination letter. “Movies remain a crucial form of storytelling that is easily accessible to the public. The media and entertainment industry is the narrative-creating and image-defining institution in America. We look forward to continuing to work together to expand diversity and Latino representation in the National Film Preservation Board and across the Library of Congress. Your mission – of telling and preserving American stories – has never been more important.”

The 2024 list would be the third call from the congressman. Last year, 27 films were nominated for inclusion in the registry, including “The Longoria Affair,” “Tortilla Soup” and “Under the Same Moon.”

Following is the list for 2024: