Voters urged to be patient at polls ahead of November election

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio voters can start casting ballots for the November election on Monday, Oct. 21. Election judges have several messages for voters.

“Be prepared to wait if necessary,” said Kathy Yehl.

Yehl, an election judge, said lines could be very long in the first few days of early voting.

Registered voters can vote at any of the 51 precincts. Officials said casting your ballot using the electronic system isn’t complicated.

“It’s a touchscreen system where a voter will see a candidate or the races and the candidates on the screen,” James Huerta, a database coordinator, said. “It’s similar to an ATM machine where they select the screen and select their candidates. And they do that all the way through the ballot.”

Before heading to the polls, voters should ensure they have an identification card. Voters can bring a driver’s license, state ID, passport, or military ID. Also, voters should ensure they’re not wearing prohibited clothing to a polling location.

“You just can’t wear anything that is promoting anyone who is running for office,” Yehl said.

“Be sure that they do some homework,” Huerta said. “We want to make sure that when you come to the site, you already know who your candidates are, who represents you, who you want to vote for.”

If you live in Bexar County, you can find a generic sample ballot on bexar.org. Voters can cast an early ballot from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, but the hours for early voting depend on the day they go.

The first week, Monday through Friday, polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Be patient, especially with our officials who are working hard,” Huerta said. “The lines will be long, but we promise to work hard and get you through the line as quickly as possible.”

Details on the hours and locations where you can vote early can be found here.