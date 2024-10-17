Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

Bexar County Elections Department holds press conference ahead of early voting

Early voting is Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Politics, Vote 2024
Get election coverage at ksat.com/vote-2024/ (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will have a press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of the early voting period.

The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the Elections Department, more than 1.2 million Bexar County residents have registered to vote in the 2024 general election, as of Thursday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21, and ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Bexar County. Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period and Election Day.

The Bexar County Elections Department urges people to take advantage of early voting, as there may be long lines on Nov. 5.

“This is such a great opportunity for people to vote where they want, when they want. It’s all about convenience,” Jacque Callanen, the Bexar County elections administrator, said in a new release.

Callanen added that voter registration has, so far, increased by 104,574 voters since 2020.

Important links for the election:

Get more Vote 2024 news on KSAT

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Azian Bermea headshot

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos