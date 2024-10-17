Bexar County Elections Department holds press conference ahead of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will have a press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of the early voting period.

The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the Elections Department, more than 1.2 million Bexar County residents have registered to vote in the 2024 general election, as of Thursday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21, and ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Bexar County. Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period and Election Day.

The Bexar County Elections Department urges people to take advantage of early voting, as there may be long lines on Nov. 5.

“This is such a great opportunity for people to vote where they want, when they want. It’s all about convenience,” Jacque Callanen, the Bexar County elections administrator, said in a new release.

Callanen added that voter registration has, so far, increased by 104,574 voters since 2020.

Important links for the election: