Election dates, deadlines you need to know for the Nov. 5 election

SAN ANTONIO – With the countdown to November’s General Election underway, Bexar County voters have crucial dates to mark on their calendars.

The deadline to register to vote has passed (click here to check if you’re registered), but here’s what you need to know about important voting dates in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Days, hours for early voting

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m .

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m .

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting by mail

Not everyone in Texas is able to vote by mail, but that option is available for certain populations. According to the Bexar County Elections Department, you may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Disabled or have a sickness/physical condition that would prevent you from entering the polling place without injuring yourself or needing assistance;

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Expected to be absent from your county during Early Voting and on Election Day; or

Confined in Jail or Civilly Committed, but otherwise eligible to vote.

To request a ballot, contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or click here. You can fill out an application online but cannot submit it online.

Download and sign the application and mail it to the Bexar County Elections Department (below) no later than Oct. 25.

Early Voting Clerk

1103 S. Frio, Suite 200

San Antonio, Texas 78207-6328

Once you receive your ballot, you must complete it and seal it in the white envelope provided. Then, you must seal the white envelope in the self-addressed carrier envelope.

It must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. If you are mailing your ballot from outside the United States, your ballot must be delivered to the Elections Department no later than five days after Election Day.

You can track your mail-in ballot here.

Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Voters registered in Bexar County can cast their ballots at any open voting site on Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Important links for the election: