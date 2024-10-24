Loose, roaming pets wearing out their welcome among Thompson neighborhood residents

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio may be experiencing some relief now from the dog days of summer, but in the Thompson neighborhood, problems with dogs — themselves — persist.

People who live in the neighborhood said, specifically, that their problem is with dogs that are allowed to run loose throughout their streets.

Two dogs mingle in the middle of a neighborhood street. There was no sign of their owner anywhere. (KSAT 12 News)

“I’ve gotten chased before,” Thompson resident Key Williams said. “And my mom — actually, I think — has gotten chased, and they almost tried to bite her.”

On a recent morning, there were at least four dogs without a leash and on their own near Williams’ home on West Academy Street.

As Williams spoke with KSAT 12 News on camera, a small dog walked up to her and started barking.

An employee at a nearby convenience store agreed with Williams’ assessment. The employee said the corner near West Academy Street and Cupples Road appeared as a magnet for loose dogs during the early morning hours.

Over at Kennedy Park, Andrew Galvan had a similar dog tale from a few years ago to share as he completed his morning walk.

“It just kept following and kept following,” Galvan recalled. “And I was, like, ‘You better not try to bite me, dog.’”

Admittedly, though, Galvan said the problem with loose dogs in the park is not as bad as it used to be.

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the worst-case scenario, Galvan said the problem is about a five now.

Still, Galvan said he is always ready to respond if trouble arises.

“I usually go for a rock or something,” Galvan said, “to try to fend them off.”

A loose dog sits below a sign, warning passersby about a dog in the yard of a home on W. Academy Street. (KSAT 12 News)

According to Michael Shannon, the interim director for the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, the Thompson neighborhood is a busy area for loose dogs.

Since the start of 2024, Shannon said ACS has received more than 800 calls from the neighborhood for animal problems, many of which were for loose dogs.

“Our officers are out there quite a bit and trying to get a handle on the loose dogs in that area,” Shannon said. “What we have found is that most of the loose animals, loose dogs in the shelter, do have an owner.”

Those owners, Shannon said, are ultimately the responsible parties and must do everything they can to keep their animals secure.

If not, Shannon said there could be hefty fines applied.

“Up to $2,000 a hit to remind people that it is their responsibility,” Shannon said. “Now, if we go out multiple times, those fines go up even higher.”

Loose dogs, Shannon said, can be attacked themselves or cause harm to other pets and people.

Williams said she nearly experienced harm this firsthand.

Williams hopes the dogs’ owners will better secure their pets so she can freely walk the streets again.