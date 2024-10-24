Man faces murder charge in connection with fentanyl poisoning death, Kyle police say

KYLE, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with fatally poisoning a man with fentanyl-laced pills, according to a press release from the Kyle Police Department.

Isaac Arroyos, 20, was arrested in Kyle in connection with the fentanyl poisoning death of Edgar Escobar, 19, police said.

Arroyos was issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and third-degree murder manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.

On Saturday, police were called to the 100 Block of Bellair Drive, where officers found Escobar displaying signs of fentanyl poisoning.

Medical services attempted life-saving measures until Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Arroyos tried to evade the police and was arrested a block away, police said. He was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance after admitting to possessing THC vape cartridges, the release stated.

The investigation revealed that Arroyos knowingly distributed fentanyl-laced pills.

Two other teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been medically cleared.