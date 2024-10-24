Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man faces murder charge in connection with fentanyl poisoning death, Kyle police say

Police: Isaac Arroyos, 20, knowingly distributed fentanyl-laced pills

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Fentanyl, Texas, Narcan, Police
Isaac Arroyos, 20. (Kyle Police Deptartment, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KYLE, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with fatally poisoning a man with fentanyl-laced pills, according to a press release from the Kyle Police Department.

Isaac Arroyos, 20, was arrested in Kyle in connection with the fentanyl poisoning death of Edgar Escobar, 19, police said.

Recommended Videos

Arroyos was issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and third-degree murder manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.

On Saturday, police were called to the 100 Block of Bellair Drive, where officers found Escobar displaying signs of fentanyl poisoning.

Medical services attempted life-saving measures until Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Arroyos tried to evade the police and was arrested a block away, police said. He was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance after admitting to possessing THC vape cartridges, the release stated.

The investigation revealed that Arroyos knowingly distributed fentanyl-laced pills.

Two other teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been medically cleared.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos