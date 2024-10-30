Several in custody after fatal shooting leaves 1 dead, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning altercation led to a shooting and one person dead, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Tupelo Lane on the Northwest Side after a group of people who left a nearby motel began arguing.

Police said at one point, a man pulled a gun and fired at another man, hitting him in the stomach and the leg.

The victim, believed to be a 20-year-old man, died at the scene, police said.

Four people were taken into custody, including a person SAPD believes was a possible suspect, according to a sergeant at the scene.

The sergeant said the alleged suspect, who lived at a nearby apartment complex, surrendered peacefully to officers.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the shooting. Police said their investigation was ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending an identification by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information becomes available.