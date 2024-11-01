Registered voters can get free bus fare on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free bus and van rides to polling locations this Election Day.

The “Ride VIA to Vote” program ensures fare-free transportation for all passengers who show bus or van operators a valid voter registration card.

“VIA Metropolitan Transit is proud to ensure that all citizens have equitable access to the ballot box,” said Jeffrey C. Arndt, president/CEO of VIA. “Getting to and from polling locations should not be an obstacle preventing a single voter from exercising his or her right to be heard in the democratic process.”

The service is available on municipal, state and federal election days to promote transportation for voters who may have difficulty getting to the polls.

You can “Ride to Vote” throughout VIA’s service area for regular bus service, VIAtrans paratransit service and VIA Link. Visit their website or the VIA goMobile+ app to plan your trip.

VIAtrans customers need to be registered and must schedule their trip in advance by phone or online.

The program started in March 2016 during the Primary Election.

For a list of Election Day voting locations, visit this website.

