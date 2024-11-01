San Antonio Zoo opens Spekboom Lodge for overnight stays

A new overnight lodge at the San Antonio Zoo is officially open for booking.

The Spekboom Lodge sits right in the middle of the giraffe area of the Naylor Savanna. Zoogoers now have a chance to spend the night in the rental space.

The lodge includes a primary bedroom, kitchenette, living area, bathroom and patio all with views of giraffes, ostriches and zebras right out your window.

Reservations opened today, Nov. 1 and the first available night is Friday, Nov. 8.

Guests of the Spekboom Lodge will get exclusive zoo access, which includes walking and exploring the zoo two hours after closing time and an hour before opening. It also includes complimentary access to zoo attractions. Guests will also have free access to animal encounters.

The opening of the lodge comes after the zoo recently opened the Naylor Savanna, which features the largest habitat in zoo’s history. The habitat features three male giraffes, zebras, ostriches and rhinos.

Cyle Perez with the San Antonio Zoo said the expansion also means growth for its conservation program.

“We doubled the space for giraffes and tripled the space for zebras, ostriches and other small animals like that,” Perez said. “We also opened up a giraffe barn that will allow us to bring female giraffes and. eventually, baby giraffes.”

Pricing for Spekboom varies based on demand. Starting at $840 and can go up to $1,600 during peak season. A two-night minimum stay is required for the experience.

“We’re delighted to offer the guests of Spekboom Lodge the feeling of staying overnight on safari right here in San Antonio,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Whether you’re immersing yourself with an overnight adventure in the heart of the savanna at Spekboom Lodge or in the enchanting caves of Africa Live!, your journey here promises to deepen your connection with wildlife and wild places, creating unforgettable memories along the way.”

You can find more information on Spekboom Lodge by clicking here.