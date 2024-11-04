Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Southeast Side Big Lots parking lot, SAPD says

Shooter found in gas station after abandoning vehicle, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Southeast Side, SAPD, Crime
The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in the 2900 block of Goliad on Monday morning. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody, and a victim is injured after a shooting at a department store on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in the 2900 block of Goliad on Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

Police said the victim, in his early 40s, was shot in the lower part of his body by the suspect, in his early 30s, who was in a vehicle while in the lot.

The shooter was seen speeding away, and witnesses called in what they saw to police.

Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle witnesses called in at a gas station near SE Military Drive and New Braunfels Avenue.

Police found the suspect inside the gas station, and he was taken in without incident.

A search warrant was waiting to be obtained to allow officers to search the suspect’s vehicle for the weapon, police said.

A sergeant at the scene said this was not a random shooting, and it’s believed the shooter and victim knew each other.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos