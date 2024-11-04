Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Southeast Side Big Lots parking lot, SAPD says

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in the 2900 block of Goliad on Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody, and a victim is injured after a shooting at a department store on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in the 2900 block of Goliad on Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

Police said the victim, in his early 40s, was shot in the lower part of his body by the suspect, in his early 30s, who was in a vehicle while in the lot.

The shooter was seen speeding away, and witnesses called in what they saw to police.

Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle witnesses called in at a gas station near SE Military Drive and New Braunfels Avenue.

Police found the suspect inside the gas station, and he was taken in without incident.

A search warrant was waiting to be obtained to allow officers to search the suspect’s vehicle for the weapon, police said.

A sergeant at the scene said this was not a random shooting, and it’s believed the shooter and victim knew each other.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.