SAFD to host Santa’s Firefighter Toy Drive this holiday season
Donations can be dropped off at H-E-B locations on Nov. 11, 23 and Dec. 7
The San Antonio Fire Department is hosting a toy drive for the 2024 holiday season.
According to a Facebook post, Santa’s Firefighter Toy Drive will be held on Nov. 11, 23, and Dec. 7 at multiple H-E-B locations including:
The fire department is asking for new, unwrapped toys but no stuffed animals.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.