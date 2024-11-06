Skip to main content
Local News

SAFD to host Santa’s Firefighter Toy Drive this holiday season

Donations can be dropped off at H-E-B locations on Nov. 11, 23 and Dec. 7

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

The San Antonio Fire Department is hosting a toy drive for the 2024 holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, Santa’s Firefighter Toy Drive will be held on Nov. 11, 23, and Dec. 7 at multiple H-E-B locations including:

The fire department is asking for new, unwrapped toys but no stuffed animals.

