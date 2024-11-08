Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for suspect in West Side hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened in late September on the West Side.

A 31-year-old woman was jogging in the 7200 block of Culebra Road in front of a QuickTrip convenience store on Sept. 20 when she was hit by someone in a black pickup truck that was exiting the parking lot.

Recommended Videos

The driver who had hit the woman was inside the store before the hit-and-run happened. The suspect drove away and failed to stop and render aid after the crash, police said.

If you recognize the man in the photo or the vehicle, contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.