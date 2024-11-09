SAPD says woman’s boyfriend shoots, kills her father at North Side restaurant

San Antonio police said it is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s father early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a Taco Palenque restaurant around 12:15 a.m. in the 18000 block of Blanco Road.

According to an SAPD Sergeant on the scene, a woman, her father and her boyfriend — also known as the suspect — began the evening at a bar.

The woman’s father and the suspect were arguing before the suspect left the bar. The woman and her father walked over to Taco Palenque, police said.

Authorities said the suspect then drove over to the restaurant where he saw his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s father.

The woman’s father approached the suspect’s vehicle, but when he did, SAPD said the suspect brandished a weapon and shot the woman’s father multiple times outside the restaurant.

The victim, who police said was 43 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.