University Health to host public health fair on World Diabetes Day

SAN ANTONIO – One in 10 people have diabetes. Almost half of the adult population is unaware of their condition, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The two most common forms of diabetes are Type 1 and Type 2. Though it can affect anyone at any age, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that most often develops in children and young adults.

Frequent urination, blurred vision and lack of energy are among some symptoms of Type 1 diabetes. It’s essential to visit a healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis.

It’s unclear what causes Type 1 diabetes, but health experts are learning that genetics and environmental factors could be contributors.

Type 2 diabetes is more common in older adults, and it often develops slowly. Symptoms vary but can include fatigue, increased thirst and slow-healing sores.

Early diagnosis and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are examples of taking preventative measures and delaying complications. Knowing your A1C levels is a significant first step in taking action against pre-diabetes or learning how to manage your levels if you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes.

World Diabetes Day is on Nov. 14.

University Health is preparing for World Diabetes Day with a public health fair on Nov. 14. The free event will allow visitors to learn more about diabetes, including access to holiday recipes and glucose testing.

The public health fair will be from 9-11 a.m. at University Health Southwest, located at 2121 Southwest 36th Street. Registration for the event is required.

DÍA MUNDIAL DE LA DIABETES

La feria de salud pública será de 9-11 a.m. en University Health Southwest, ubicada en 2121 Southwest 36th St. Es necesario registrarse para el evento.

¡Únase a nosotros para conmemorar el Día Mundial de la Diabetes! Este evento GRATUITO incluirá:

Recetas festivas

Pruebas de glucosa

Exámenes de la vista

Y mucho más

