The importance of knowing your A1C level

SAN ANTONIO – A person’s hemoglobin A1C is the average blood sugar level over a 3-month period. An A1C test is a simple test that measures the amount of sugar attached to someone’s blood.

This information can help establish if a person is prediabetic or help someone who has been diagnosed with diabetes manage their levels.

The higher the A1C levels are, the more sugar is in the blood. A healthy A1C level is 5.6 or less, while 5.7 to 6.4 is considered prediabetic and 6.5 or higher is considered diabetic. Simple changes can make a difference. The best way to lower A1C levels is a low-carbohydrate diet and exercise.

Knowing your personal A1C goal can help you and your doctor manage your health, however, without proper care consequences could be severe. The CDC suggests, adults over the age of 45 or under the age of 45 and overweight, should have their A1C tested.

According to a 2020 Diabetes Report from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, there are more than 280,000 people in Bexar County who have diabetes.

To help bring awareness to this serious health issue, join University Health on March 26 for the Diabetes Alert Day event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute located at 701 S. Zarzamora Street. This free event is open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about diabetes and A1C and speak with medical health experts about how diabetes affects the body and what you can do to manage it.

