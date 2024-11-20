‘We won’t back down’: Texas adds more buoys to Rio Grande amid legal battle

Additional giant buoys have been installed in the Rio Grande Wednesday morning, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
The floating barrier was initially installed in 2023, which the governor’s office said is meant to deter and repel illegal river crossings.
Texas placed more buoys in the Rio Grande River this morning.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 20, 2024
Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to shut down our border security efforts, the buoys are here to stay.
We won't back down from our mission to deter & repel illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/mpfdZhTyO2
The buoys have been at the center of a legal battle between the state and federal government.
The Justice Department sued Abbott in 2023 in an effort to remove the bright orange barrier. The Biden administration said the buoys raised humanitarian and environmental concerns.
