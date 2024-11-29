Suspect charged in 2023 fatal shooting at North Side apartment complex, records show

Daron Joseph Pittman is charged with capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old suspect was formally charged in the shooting death of a man at a North Side apartment complex in March 2023.

Daron Joseph Pittman was indicted on a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Court records state Pittman shot Marcel Greenwood during a burglary on March 30, 2023, at the Cape Cod Apartments in the 13000 block of Blanco Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Greenwood, 27, on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittman is also facing a charge of theft of a firearm.