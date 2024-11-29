Skip to main content
Suspect charged in 2023 fatal shooting at North Side apartment complex, records show

Daron Joseph Pittman charged with capital murder

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime, North Side
Daron Joseph Pittman is charged with capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old suspect was formally charged in the shooting death of a man at a North Side apartment complex in March 2023.

Daron Joseph Pittman was indicted on a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Court records state Pittman shot Marcel Greenwood during a burglary on March 30, 2023, at the Cape Cod Apartments in the 13000 block of Blanco Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Greenwood, 27, on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittman is also facing a charge of theft of a firearm.

Marcel Greenwood, 27 (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

